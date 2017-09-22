Mexico earthquake: Searches could last weeks

Story highlights At least 286 people have died as a result of Tuesday's earthquake

Mexico City (CNN) Hiram Navarro had reasons for hope and despair Friday as rescuers hunted for his brother and dozens of others who were feared to be in a Mexico City office building that collapsed in this week's magnitude-7.1 earthquake.

The good news, rescuers told Navarro and other relatives of the missing: Heat-sensing equipment indicates people may be alive in pockets of space amid the rubble of what had been a seven-story building.

The bad: Searchers have to move slowly and delicately, because the wreckage is unstable and could collapse further.

Relatives estimate up to 50 people were in the building along Avenida Alvaro Obregon in west-central Mexico City when the quake hit Tuesday. Family members have waited nearby ever since -- some of them staying overnight in tents -- monitoring the search and hoping for the best.

Similar scenes have been playing out across central Mexico as volunteers joined trained search and rescue workers to try to reach possible survivors and clear rubble, days after the quake that officials say killed at least 286 people.