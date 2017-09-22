Mexican town shakes off shock after quake, begins to move forward

Story highlights Volunteer from Mexico City: "I came to help my countrymen"

One family sleeps outside home too unsafe to be in

Jojutla, Mexico (CNN) Days after a deadly earthquake battered the small market town of Jojutla, collective shock and fear have already given way to the gritty work of cleaning up and moving forward.

Businesses and homes in the Mexican town's center were mostly shuttered and dark Thursday night.

Family members sitting with a caged parakeet on the sidewalk outside their home told CNN it was too dangerous to sleep inside, for fear of aftershocks that could topple the cracked foundations of the colonial era, two-story house.

Municipal workers aided by squads of volunteers had already cleared debris from almost all of Jojutla's main roads. Armed soldiers and police patrolled neighborhoods after night fell, roping off once-bustling streets with three- and four-story commercial buildings leaning dangerously, due to cracked facades and damaged foundations.

Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake turned the town's iconic bell tower into debris and damaged its market, which is crucial to the local economy.

