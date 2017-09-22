Breaking News

Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico reels, Turks and Caicos hit

By Joe Sterling, Euan McKirdy, Leyla Santiago and Nick Valencia, CNN

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Sat September 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria

    JUST WATCHED

    Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria 02:16

Story highlights

  • People living near Puerto Rican dam being evacuated
  • Dangerous storm surge expected in Turks and Caicos and parts of Bahamas

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN)Puerto Rico grappled with damages and deaths caused by Hurricane Maria on Friday as the storm hurtled across the Caribbean and slapped the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Hurricane Maria leaves more than 3 million Americans without power. Is help on the way?
Hurricane Maria leaves more than 3 million Americans without power. Is help on the way?
People in the northwest part of the island were urged to evacuate in the afternoon after a dam on the Guajataca River failed, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.
The storm hit Puerto Rico two days ago and knocked out power in the US commonwealth of more than 3 million people, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said. And it could be months before the electricity returns.
    A gradual weakening of Maria is forecast over the next two days, but the Category 3 hurricane still socked the Turks and Caicos, a British overseas territory of more than 52,000 people.
    Maria's core left the Turks and Caicos in a north-northwestward direction and was gradually moving away from the Bahamas, the center said in its 8 p.m. advisory.
    Read More
    A dangerous storm surge and large waves will raise water levels by as much as 9 to 12 feet above normal tide in the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas, the center said.

    More rain and flash flooding in Puerto Rico

    Puig&#39;s emotional interview on Hurricane Maria
    Puig's emotional interview on Hurricane Maria

      JUST WATCHED

      Puig's emotional interview on Hurricane Maria

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Puig's emotional interview on Hurricane Maria 04:10
    The giant storm's death toll continues to mount.
    At least 15 people are confirmed dead on Dominica, and dozens more remain missing. One person died in the US Virgin Islands, probably from drowning, authorities said.
    At least six people were killed in Puerto Rico, said Héctor M. Pesquera, the island's public safety director.
    Earlier, Puerto Rico's governor told CNN's "New Day" that 13 people had died in the storm. The figure was based on reports from mayors on the island, but law enforcement hasn't confirmed that total, the government said.
    "Flash flooding continues in portions of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic due to persistent heavy rainfall from Maria's trailing rain bands," the hurricane center said.
    The rain could spur "life-threatening flash floods and mudslides."
    Hurricane Maria leaves a house destroyed in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
    Hurricane Maria leaves a house destroyed in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
    Maria is producing winds of near 125 mph (more than 200 kilometers per hour) with higher gusts. Moving at 9 mph (15 kilometers per hour), it was 375 miles (600 kilometers) east-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas.
    The government of the Bahamas changed the hurricane warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas to a tropical storm warning, the weather service said. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the central Bahamas.
    Heavy rainfall is expected through Saturday. In Turks and Caicos, 8 to 16 inches are predicted, with 20 inches in some places, and in Puerto Rico, an additional 3 to 6 inches is likely, with isolated maximum storm totals at 40 inches.
    Heavy rains are expected in parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Bahamas.

    US Southeast coast to begin feeling impact

    Maria will move closer to the US East Coast and Bermuda by the middle of next week, "but it is too soon to determine, what, if any direct impacts there might be in these areas," the hurricane center said.
    Swells from the storm are expected to begin reaching the US Southeast coast, the center said.
    "These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents along the coast for the next several days, even with Maria forecast to remain well offshore over the western Atlantic Ocean," it said.
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hurricane Maria &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/09/world/hurricane-maria-puerto-rico-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;left the island without power&lt;/a&gt; after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hurricane Maria left the island without power after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 30
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 30
    A gas station&#39;s sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 30
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 30
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 30
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 30
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 30
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 30
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 30
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 30
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 30
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 30
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 30
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 30
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 30
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria&#39;s arrival.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 30
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico&#39;s Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 30
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 30
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 30
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 30
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 30
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 30
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 30
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 30
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 30
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 30
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 30
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 30
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 30
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 30
    01 puerto rico 092206 hurricane maria 092105 hurricane maria 092102 hurricane maria 092103 hurricane maria 0921 RESTRICTEDDominica hurricane maria 092001 Hurricane Maria Dominica 092013 hurricane maria puerto rico 0920 blackout14 hurricane maria puerto rico 15 hurricane maria puerto rico 16 hurricane maria puerto rico 01 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 05 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 04 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 03 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 08 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 07 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 06 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 18 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091919 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091914 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091910 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091911 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091913 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091912 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091907 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091915 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091905 Hurricane Maria Saint Martin 091916 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091917 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0919
    Survivors of Hurricane Maria need assistance

    Death, destruction

    Parts of the Caribbean that Maria has already struck are just coming to terms with the extent of their losses.
    CNN's Michael Holmes, who is on Dominica, said that almost all trees from the lush paradise have been denuded, leaving a stark, brown landscape in its place.
    Aid had been stockpiled before Hurricane Irma, the storm that recently preceded Maria, but it was distributed to neighboring islands after Dominica appeared to have avoided the worst of it. Then came Maria.
    Dominica knocked to its knees by Maria
    Dominica knocked to its knees by Maria

      JUST WATCHED

      Dominica knocked to its knees by Maria

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Dominica knocked to its knees by Maria 02:09
    Dominica knocked to its knees by Hurricane Maria's might
    In Puerto Rico, every inch of the island was hammered when Maria made landfall Wednesday.
    As many as 4,500 Army reservists have been brought in to complement the Puerto Rican National Guard, says Brig. Gen. Dustin Shultz, who is commanding the reserves in the Caribbean during rescue effort.
    Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp of the US Virgin Islands is calling for "all hands on deck" as the territory expands recovery efforts after both Irma and Maria struck in less than two weeks.
    The Royal Navy's flagship HMS Ocean arrived in the British Virgin Islands with about 650 personnel and 60 tons of cargo, including construction equipment, hygiene kits and water purification tablets. The ship's arrival means there are now more than 2,000 UK military personnel working on relief.
    US President Donald Trump has pledged federal help for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
    The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit
    The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit

      JUST WATCHED

      The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit 01:04

    Tough conditions in hospital

    In San Juan, Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital suffered damage. It's part of life in the "hurricane corridor," hospital planning director Margo Silva told CNN.
    Long recovery for hospital post hurricane
    puerto rico hospital valencia dnt_00004203

      JUST WATCHED

      Long recovery for hospital post hurricane

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Long recovery for hospital post hurricane 01:48
    "We're used to dealing with this. Unfortunately, being so close to the ocean, these circumstances come up," Silva said
    The air conditioning had failed, meaning patients such as 103-year-old Diosa Alarondo were suffering in the heat.
    She's been at the hospital for two months, and her daughter Jacqueline Alarondo was distressed. Water only arrived Thursday afternoon, she said. "It was bad, messed-up organization from the administration."
    But another patient, Ana Rivera, said it might have been the best place to ride out the storm. The food comes on time, and they've been treating her well, she said.
    Puerto Rican residents face uncertain future
    puerto rico maria aftermath santiago dnt_00013009

      JUST WATCHED

      Puerto Rican residents face uncertain future

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Puerto Rican residents face uncertain future 01:35
    Ten miles west of the capital, residents trudged through floodwaters to reach their homes -- many of which no longer had roofs.
    Sylvia Colon fought back tears as firefighters and the National Guard reached her 84-year-old neighbor. She refused to leave the woman who, she says, is like a grandmother to her.
    One girl, Marytere, 16. had to cross floods with her family, clutching small dogs, along with bags filled with food, toiletries and pillows, to reach the rescue team.
    The family had left to find help when the water got too high. "I'm scared of what's going to happen now to us," she said, wiping away tears.
    "What's the family going to do now?"

    CNN's Nick Valencia and Leyla Santiago reported from Puerto Rico, while Joe Sterling reported and wrote from Atlanta, and Euan McKirdy reported and from Hong Kong. CNN's Marilia Brocchetto contributed to this report.