Breaking News

Hurricane Maria rages on as Caribbean residents attempt to pick up their lives

By Euan McKirdy, Leyla Santiago and Nick Valencia, CNN

Updated 5:15 AM ET, Fri September 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

maria 12a
maria 12a

    JUST WATCHED

    Maria headed towards Turks and Caicos

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Maria is still a Category 3 storm
  • More than a dozen people have died

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN)After devastating the US territory of Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria is tracking toward the Turks and Caicos Islands, and beyond that, the stretched out island chain of the Bahamas.

As the storm continues to inch towards the Turks and Caicos, also known as TCI, it's already lashing the small archipelago with winds of over 124 mph (200 kmh).
It's expected to pass the islands with about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to spare, still close enough to dump around 40 inches (100 centimeters) of rain on the islands.
    The "TCI are already feeling the impact" of the storm, although it looks like it won't make landfall, CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis said.
    Maginnis says that the islands, along with the Bahamas, should expect continued heavy downpours, as well as a potential storm surge of around nine to 13 feet (3 to 4 meters).
    Read More
    Maria has been downgraded from the Category 5 storm which left the island nation of Dominica, along with Puerto Rico, inundated and completely without power. It's now a Category 3 storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued for TCI, the Bahamas and the northeastern shore of the Dominican Republic.
    The giant storm's deadly toll is beginning to mount. At least 14 are confirmed dead on Dominica, and dozens more are missing. Eight people, including a family of four, drowned in the Puerto Rico city of Toa Baja, according to local media.
    Over the coming days, the storm is forecast to pitch out over the open waters of the Atlantic, traveling north but it's unlikely to have much effect on the US' eastern coast.
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hurricane Maria &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/09/world/hurricane-maria-puerto-rico-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;left the island without power&lt;/a&gt; after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hurricane Maria left the island without power after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 29
    A gas station&#39;s sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 29
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 29
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 29
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 29
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 29
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 29
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 29
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 29
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 29
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 29
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 29
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 29
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 29
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria&#39;s arrival.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 29
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico&#39;s Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 29
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 29
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 29
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 29
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 29
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 29
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 29
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 29
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 29
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 29
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 29
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 29
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 29
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 29
    06 hurricane maria 092105 hurricane maria 092102 hurricane maria 092103 hurricane maria 0921 RESTRICTEDDominica hurricane maria 092001 Hurricane Maria Dominica 092013 hurricane maria puerto rico 0920 blackout14 hurricane maria puerto rico 15 hurricane maria puerto rico 16 hurricane maria puerto rico 01 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 05 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 04 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 03 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 08 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 07 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 06 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 18 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091919 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091914 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091910 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091911 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091913 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091912 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091907 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091915 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091905 Hurricane Maria Saint Martin 091916 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091917 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0919
    Survivors of Hurricane Maria need assistance

    Death, destruction

    Parts of the Caribbean which Maria has already passed over are still coming to terms with the extent of their losses.
    CNN's Michael Holmes, who is on the devastated island of Dominica, says that almost all trees from this lush, rainforested paradise have been completely denuded, leaving a stark, brown landscape in its place.
    Aid had been stockpiled in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, the storm which preceded Maria by only a matter of days, but was distributed to neighboring islands after Dominica appeared to have avoided the worst of it. Then came Maria.
    Dominica knocked to its knees by Maria
    Dominica knocked to its knees by Maria

      JUST WATCHED

      Dominica knocked to its knees by Maria

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Dominica knocked to its knees by Maria 02:09
    Dominica knocked to its knees by Hurricane Maria's might
    And in Puerto Rico, the US territory which was the hurricane's next landfall, every inch of the territory has been impacted in one way or another.
    US President Donald Trump has pledged aid -- and a visit -- to the beleaguered island.
    "Puerto Rico was absolutely obliterated ... with winds, they say, they've never seen winds like this anywhere," he said.
    The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit
    The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit

      JUST WATCHED

      The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit 01:04
    As many as 4,500 Army reservists have been brought in to complement the Puerto Rican National Guard, says Brig. Gen. Dustin Shultz, who is commanding the reserves in the Caribbean during the rescue effort.
    "The reality is that the damage will not be known for months in its entirety, until we can really get about and see all the different levels of damage. You're talking massive destruction ... Communications are virtually nonexistent throughout the island right now," she told CNN.
    "The biggest need is to get the ports and airports open again and I've been told that it's likely that at least for military and support the airport might be open again tomorrow (Friday) so we can get the fuel pumping again and the goods and services that are needed to make sure that people have basic necessities."

    'Messed up organization'

    Across Puerto Rico, CNN correspondents surveyed the damage.
    In San Juan, the Ashford Presbyterian hospital, like many other buildings, had suffered damage -- part of life in the "hurricane corridor," planning director Margo Silva told correspondent Nick Valenica.
    Long recovery for hospital post hurricane
    puerto rico hospital valencia dnt_00004203

      JUST WATCHED

      Long recovery for hospital post hurricane

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Long recovery for hospital post hurricane 01:48
    "We're used to dealing with this. Unfortunately being so close to the ocean, these circumstances come up."
    The air conditioning had failed, meaning patients, like 103-year-old Diosa Alarondo was suffering in the heat.
    She's been here for two months and her daughter, Jacqueline Alarondo was distressed. Water only arrived Thursday afternoon, she said. "It was bad, messed up organization from the administration."
    But another patient, Ana Rivera, said it might have been the best place to ride out the storm. The food comes on time, and they've been treating her well, she confirmed.
    Puerto Rican residents face uncertain future
    puerto rico maria aftermath santiago dnt_00013009

      JUST WATCHED

      Puerto Rican residents face uncertain future

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Puerto Rican residents face uncertain future 01:35
    Ten miles west of the capital, CNN's Leyla Santiago met residents trudging though floodwaters to reach their homes -- many of which no longer had roofs.
    Sylvia Colon fought back tears as firefighters and the national guard reached her 84-year-old neighbor, refusing to leave the woman who she says is like a grandmother to her.
    One teenager, 16-year-old Marytere, had to cross floods with her family, clutching their small dogs, along with bags filled with food, toiletries and pillows, to reach the rescue team.
    They left to find help when the water got too high. "I'm scared of what's going to happen now to us," she said, wiping away tears.
    "What's the family going to do now?"

    CNN's Nick Valencia and Leyla Santiago reported from Puerto Rico. Euan McKirdy wrote and reported from Hong Kong.