(CNN) "Nigeria is a party nation," says Lanre Akinlagun. "Any wedding, funeral, or graduation is an opportunity to party here."

Parties are Akinlagun's business, and business is good. The British-educated entrepreneur is the director of Nigeria's largest online alcohol retailer Drinks.ng, which has not merely survived but thrived during a prolonged recession.

Sales have increased by around 80% in each of the last two years, says Akinlagun, and the roster of clients has grown rapidly.

Drinks.ng provides deliveries to 28 of Nigeria's 36 states, excepting the embattled Northern regions. The company also operates a 24/7 delivery service within the nightlife heartlands of Lagos, supplying parched partygoers at exclusive clubs, corporate events, and private parties.

The director has learned that even in hard times, Nigerian drinkers can have expensive tastes.

Inside Quilox on a popular night.

