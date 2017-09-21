Survivors of Hurricane Maria need assistance

Story highlights The Caribbean gets slammed by another hurricane days after Irma

Aid organizations are on the ground providing relief for those in need

(CNN) Hurricane Maria lashed Puerto Rico with devastating winds and heavy rain.

"No generation has seen a hurricane like this since San Felipe II in 1928," Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said.

The storm -- which made landfall on the island Wednesday -- ripped trees out of the ground, caused widespread flooding and knocked out power. It could be four to six months before electricity is restored.

Maria has also pounded the island of Dominica causing "widespread devastation," according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

As the hurricane moves through the Caribbean, aid organizations will continue to respond to new challenges. Maria carved a path through the region just days after some of the same islands were hit by massive Hurricane Irma. Some organizations are combining relief efforts for Maria and Irma.

Read More