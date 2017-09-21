Survivors of Hurricane Maria desperately need aid

Food is scarce, and fuel is running short. Dozens are dead.

Damaged infrastructure and red tape are limiting aid distribution.

"Puerto Rico is part of the United States, and we need to take swift action," Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said. "This is a major disaster."

Maria carved a destructive path through the Caribbean last week just days after Hurricane Irma plowed through the same region.

The independent island of Dominica is in ruins, and the US Virgin Islands are also dealing with massive damage.

Aid organizations are trying to respond to these new challenges; some are combining relief efforts for Maria and Irma.

Facebook has activated its safety check-in page for survivors to check in with their families.

There are several ways you can help:

Donate money: Find out more about charities aiding Hurricane Maria victims by clicking on the button below:

Give your time: Puerto Rico will also need volunteers. Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster can help match you with groups on the ground that are responding.

Drop-offs for needed supplies: A Google spreadsheet with a list of places to drop off supplies has been created.

An apartment building is missing a wall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 25, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth. Power is still out in most places, and communications remain almost nonexistent on the island of 3.4 million people. Yancy Leon rests at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport near San Juan on September 25. She's been waiting in line for two days to get a flight out. An aerial view shows the flooding in San Juan on September 25. People collect water from a natural spring created by landslides in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, September 24. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island faces a humanitarian crisis. An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 22. A man cleans a muddy street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 22. A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21. A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21. Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20. A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20. Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20. People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20. San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico. Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20. Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20. Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20. Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20. Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20. A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20. Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20. A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival. People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19. Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena. Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19. People pray in Humacao on September 19. A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19. People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19. People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19. A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19. Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19. A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19. Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19. Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19. People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18. Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.