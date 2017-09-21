Breaking News

Survivors of Hurricane Maria need assistance

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 3:43 PM ET, Thu September 21, 2017

View of damage caused the day before by Hurricane Maria in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20, 2017.
Story highlights

  • The Caribbean gets slammed by another hurricane days after Irma
  • Aid organizations are on the ground providing relief for those in need

(CNN)Hurricane Maria lashed Puerto Rico with devastating winds and heavy rain.

"No generation has seen a hurricane like this since San Felipe II in 1928," Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said.
The storm -- which made landfall on the island Wednesday -- ripped trees out of the ground, caused widespread flooding and knocked out power. It could be four to six months before electricity is restored.
    Maria has also pounded the island of Dominica causing "widespread devastation," according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
    As the hurricane moves through the Caribbean, aid organizations will continue to respond to new challenges. Maria carved a path through the region just days after some of the same islands were hit by massive Hurricane Irma. Some organizations are combining relief efforts for Maria and Irma.
    You can help survivors with immediate and long-term recovery by clicking the button below:
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hurricane Maria left the island without power after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hurricane Maria left the island without power after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.
    A gas station&#39;s sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria&#39;s arrival.
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival.
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico&#39;s Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
