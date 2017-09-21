Five people detained, released by Turkish President's security detail in New York

(CNN) Five individuals were detained by the President of Turkey's security detail at an event in New York Thursday afternoon, but were later released, police confirmed to CNN.

There were no injuries and no arrests were made, Officer Tiffany Phillips of the New York Police Department said.

The incident occurred while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was speaking to a crowd in a New York hotel ballroom.

Erdogan supporters wave flags during his speech at the Marriott Marquis hotel.

Erdogan was making remarks after a meeting with Turkish and Muslim-American community leaders.

Video of the incident shows individuals in the crowd interrupting his remarks.

