Five people detained, released by Turkish President's security detail in New York

(CNN)Five individuals were detained by the President of Turkey's security detail at an event in New York Thursday afternoon, but were later released, police confirmed to CNN.
There were no injuries and no arrests were made, Officer Tiffany Phillips of the New York Police Department said.
The incident occurred while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was speaking to a crowd in a New York hotel ballroom.
Erdogan was making remarks after a meeting with Turkish and Muslim-American community leaders.
Video of the incident shows individuals in the crowd interrupting his remarks.
Shortly thereafter, video shows one individual being hit repeatedly by members of the crowd as he is led out of the ballroom.
The NYPD said the incident was a scuffle between supporters and opponents of the Turkish President.
Erdogan's security was not involved in the physical confrontation with individuals, a federal law enforcement official told CNN.
CNN has reached out to the Turkish Mission to the United Nations for comment but has not heard back.