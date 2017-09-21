Puerto Rico's weather forecasters fight worry and fatigue to stay focused

(CNN) Stuck in their offices, lacking sleep food and water and unable to check on their families and friends, the staff at the National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico, remain focused on saving lives

That remained clear Thursday even as a chat room conversation between the staffers and their counterparts in Miami switched from the usual discussion of weather conditions to how the forecasters themselves were faring in the hurricane-battered island.

"We are not 100% fine," wrote meteorologist Ian Colon-Pagan. "We are bunkering in the office, no communications, no news about our family and friends, we still have some food.

"We are managing the stress and lack of sleep," he continued, "but we don't know until how long."

The chat room is one of several that National Weather Service meteorologists use to share information quickly with one another, emergency management officials and media during big weather events like Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Read More