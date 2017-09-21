5 things for September 21: Maria, health care, Mexico quake, Robert Mueller, Equifax

(CNN) If you're getting bored of extreme weather news, just take a moment to be thankful you're not IN it. (And for our readers in harm's way, we're thinking about you.) Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Hurricane Maria

2. Health care

JUST WATCHED Kimmel fires back at Sen. Cassidy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kimmel fires back at Sen. Cassidy 01:20

3. Mexico quake

JUST WATCHED Mexico City girl trapped in rubble Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mexico City girl trapped in rubble 02:07

4. Robert Mueller

Special counsel Robert Mueller h as requested documents and information covering a range of events from President Donald Trump's White House, including two firings and an Oval Office meeting, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Mueller's investigators are looking for documents and emails relating to the dismissals of national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI director James Comey, according to the sources.

In addition, one source confirms that Mueller's team wants information connected to the Oval Office meeting Trump had with Russian officials in which he bragged about firing Comey, saying it eased pressure on his White House. The requests show that parts of Mueller's investigation are focusing on the President's own actions.

JUST WATCHED Clapper on Russia probe: Investigation seems to be deepening Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Clapper on Russia probe: Investigation seems to be deepening 00:53

5. Equifax

JUST WATCHED Equifax hack: What you need to know Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Equifax hack: What you need to know 03:20

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If he was thinking he could scare us with the sound of a dog barking, that's really a dog dream."

JUST WATCHED Growing push to expel North Korea from UN Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Growing push to expel North Korea from UN 02:12

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Bill Gates is sorry for making the awkward Control-Alt-Delete command

Ivanka Trump reveals struggle with postpartum depression

JUST WATCHED Ivanka suffered from postpartum depression Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Ivanka suffered from postpartum depression 00:56

We aren't buying as much yogurt and cereal as we used to

You can now book a restaurant on Airbnb

Ford is using hologram goggles to help design cars

This is either great progress or the beginning of a bad dystopian novel.

AND FINALLY ...

Go confuse someone today