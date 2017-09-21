'Despacito' made this neighborhood famous. Hurricane Maria left it in ruins

Story highlights The neighborhood where hit video 'Despacito' was filmed was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria

It had recently become a tourist hub after being considered crime-ridden for decades

(CNN) For decades, tourists visiting Puerto Rico had avoided San Juan's La Perla neighborhood, long reputed to be a hotbed of crime and drugs.

In recent years, residents of the low-income neighborhood had worked hard to change its image -- and they got a huge boost when Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee chose to film the music video for their hit song "Despacito" there in 2016.

In the video, the camera pans over brightly colored homes stacked closely together alongside the rocky beach, walls tagged with vibrant graffiti, and streets filled with people dancing.

Since its release, La Perla has become a popular tourist destination.

But when Hurricane Maria swept across the island on Wednesday, it dealt the area a heavy blow.

The stretch of beach where Fonsi stood in several parts of the music video.

Read More