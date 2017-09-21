A partnership between horse and rider

London (CNN) Show jumping is the ultimate test of horse and rider, with the two combining to clear fences measuring up to 1.6 meters in height.

And the finest show jumpers compete on the Longines Global Champions Tour, a seven-month long, 15-round competition to decide who's the best of the best.

In August, London's Royal Hospital Chelsea hosted the Tour for the first time, with Britain's 2012 Olympic champion Scott Brash competing in front of his home crowd.

CNN went behind the scenes with our 360° cameras to offer you an up-close experience of world-class show jumping.