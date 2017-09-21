Anna Nordqvist: 'My grandfather inspired my golf major triumph'

Story highlights Anna Nordqvist defies severe weather to win Evian Championship

Cites influence of late grandfather in second major victory

Tells CNN Sport: "I hate to give up"

(CNN) Torrential rain lashed the players and hail formed in puddles on the greens, but Anna Nordqvist clung to the advice of her late grandather and refused to give up as she clinched the 2017 Evian Championship.

The 30-year-old Swede emerged from the storm to beat America's Brittany Altomare in Sunday's playoff in France, the mantra of her grandfather ringing in her ears.

It was her second major title, eight years after the first, and came a few short months after she battled a bout of glandular fever.

"My grandfather was an amazing person and he still inspires me today," Nordqvist told CNN Sport.

"He has always been a huge inspiration -- he'd always email me, text me or Skype me to tell me to always keep my head up and never give up.