Story highlights Valerie Plame Wilson shared the article from The Unz Review

She is a former CIA operative who serves on the board of Ploughshares Fund

Washington (CNN) Former CIA operative Valerie Plame Wilson is apologizing after tweeting an anti-Semitic article titled "America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars" on Thursday.

Wilson has been critical of President Donald Trump and his use of Twitter -- including a recent effort on GoFundMe to buy a stake of Twitter and convince the company to ban the President.

On Thursday, Wilson shared the article from The Unz Review, an alternative conservative website. After criticism, Wilson repeatedly offered remorse for sharing the article with a series of tweets.

"1) First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don't imply endorsement. Yes, very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish," she wrote. Later adding, "OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest."

1) First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don't imply endorsement. Yes, very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish. https://t.co/m5oGgKPo2a — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

2) Just FYI, I am of Jewish decent. I am not in favor of war with Iran, or getting out of the Iran nuclear treaty. There are simply https://t.co/AR3Jsl1yml — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

3) too many who are so ready to go to war. Haven't we had enough for awhile?

4) Read the entire article and try, just for a moment, to https://t.co/wyd3uJ06nt — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

put aside your biases and think clearly. https://t.co/dHsVF8ZCH6 — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

I missed gross undercurrents to this article & didn't do my homework on the platform this piece came from. Now that I see it, it's obvious. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

Apologies all. There is so much there that's problematic AF and I should have recognized it sooner. Thank you for pushing me to look again. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

I'm not perfect and make mistakes. This was a doozy. All I can do is admit them, try to be better, and read more thoroughly next time. Ugh. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

Wilson was previously a covert officer in the CIA, but her identity was revealed in a CIA leak scandal during the Bush administration.

Read More