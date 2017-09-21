Story highlights The team in Mexico City, which arrived Thursday morning, includes 67 people and nine canines

The experts on the team come from the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue Team

New York (CNN) The US government has deployed a team of search-and-rescue specialists to Mexico City to assist with recovery efforts there, bringing the number of forward-positioned US disaster assistance teams to nearly unprecedented levels.

Six Disaster Assistance Response Teams, also known as DARTs, are now in place around the globe, engaged in everything from hurricane relief efforts in the Caribbean to post-ISIS stabilization efforts in Syria and Iraq.

"That has only happened once before (in 2015)," USAID Administrator Mark Green told reporters Thursday.

"We can do it," he added. "It does begin to push us, obviously, but part of my commitment is to making sure that we have the resources that we need for these kinds of challenges."

The team in Mexico City, which arrived Thursday morning, includes 67 people and nine canines. They bring with them over 62,000 pounds of specialized tools and medical equipment, according to USAID.

