Breaking News

President Trump today: Live updates

By Meg Wagner

Updated 10:34 AM ET, Thu September 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH LIVE: United Nations General Assembly
WATCH LIVE: United Nations General Assembly

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH LIVE: United Nations General Assembly

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH LIVE: United Nations General Assembly

(CNN)