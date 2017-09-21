Story highlights President Trump's approval rating is at 40% again after dipping to 38% last month

A broad 64% of Americans say they approve of Trump's response to recent hurricanes

Half of Americans say North Korea represents an immediate threat to the United States, up from 37% in April

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's approval rating has once again reached 40%, while earning high marks for his handling of the government's response to recent hurricanes, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

A broad 64% of Americans say they approve of how Trump's government reacted to the recent storms, including two in three independents (66%). Nine in 10 Republicans support his reaction (90%), and even Democrats are evenly divided on Trump's response to the crises, with 44% both approving and disapproving.

Support is not as clear for his foreign policy. Escalating tensions with North Korea have raised concerns about that country; half of Americans now view North Korea as an immediate threat to the United States, climbing from 37% to 50% since April. The administration announced new sanctions against North Korea Thursday . Half say they disapprove of Trump's handling of the situation with North Korea (50%) vs. four in 10 who say they approve (41%) -- little changed from Trump's rating in August on the topic.

Indeed, a deteriorating number of Americans believe the crisis can be resolved by economic and diplomatic means alone (43%), sinking to its lowest level yet on this question and down 10 points since 2012. A majority say they favor military action (58%) if the US can't accomplish its goals by diplomatic and economic efforts -- up 20 points from 2012. Still, more than six in 10 (63%) say the US should take military action only if other nations support and participate in it. Only three in 10 (29%) say the US should take action unilaterally if it decides to take military action.

Read More