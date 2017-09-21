Story highlights Sotomayor was speaking at the Democracy at a Crossroads National Summit, held at the Newseum on Thursday

Hurricane Maria has restrengthened to a Category 3 storm

Washington (CNN) US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday said she has not heard from "half her family" in Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Maria has knocked out power after striking the island territory.

The justice said she and her family "are exceedingly concerned," while speaking with CNN's Nia-Malika Henderson on a panel at the Democracy at a Crossroads National Summit held at the Newseum.

"The island is suffering a great tragedy right now," Sotomayor said. "Myself personally and the rest of my family, we are exceedingly concerned. We ask for your prayers."

Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CNN on Wednesday night that at least one person died in the storm, and no one on the island has power from utilities.

Read More