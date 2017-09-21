Reporter tweets profane email apparently from Sheriff Clarke

Story highlights He was a vocal Trump supporter

He has made controversial statements in the past

Washington (CNN) Former Sheriff David Clarke, a vocal surrogate for President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, apparently sent a profane email on Wednesday to a reporter who sent him questions on a story.

Daniel Bice, a reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, tweeted out a screenshot of his email to Clarke's email address, as well as the response.

The email Bice sent included three questions about the end of Clarke's round-the-clock security detail he had at his house.

Bice tweeted the response : "'F*** you and the horse you rode in on.' I'm David Clarke and I approve this message."

Clarke has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

