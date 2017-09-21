Sean Spicer doesn't think he ever lied while press secretary

Story highlights Spicer said a blanket apology is "not happening"

Trump thought he did a "great job" at the Emmy Awards, Spicer said

Washington (CNN) Sean Spicer doesn't believe he ever lied to the American people during his time as White House press secretary, he told ABC's "Good Morning America" Thursday.

"People have hard feelings toward you because they feel that you lied to the American people," Paula Faris said to Spicer. "Have you ever lied to the American people?"

"I don't think so," Spicer responded.

Spicer also told Faris that a blanket apology for his misstatements as press secretary is "not happening."

"I think that there are things that I did during my time there that I needed to go out and correct. I did that," he said. "Where there were mistakes that were made, that I got something wrong, I think I've owned that."