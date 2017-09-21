Spicer's note-taking could give investigators a Trump roadmap

Story highlights Spicer was a zealous notetaker in the White House

Multiple White House officials declined to comment on Spicer's note taking

(CNN) Sean Spicer's copious note-taking during his time as White House press secretary could provide investigators with a behind-the-scenes roadmap of what transpired early in President Donald Trump's tenure.

Spicer was a zealous notetaker in the White House, sources tell CNN, a habit that dates to his time as the top strategist at the Republican National Committee. Spicer filled notebooks over his eight-month tenure as Trump's spokesperson, taking copious notes as the administration got off the ground.

Now, as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's 2016 meddling begins to broaden and he seeks an array of documents from inside the White House, those notebooks could prove useful to investigators who hope to establish what was happening inside the West Wing at the time.

Multiple White House officials declined to comment on Spicer's note-taking or whether Mueller has asked for Spicer's notes.

The breadth of Spicer's notebooks is an open question. Near the end of his tenure, as the President took a dim view of his press secretary, Spicer was cut out of many high-level White House meetings, meaning his notes, while copious, could be devoid of the most interesting details to Mueller.

Read More