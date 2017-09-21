Story highlights US troops were present when Russian warplanes bombed US backed anti-ISIS fighters in Syria on Saturday

The tensions between the two sides risks undermining the campaign against ISIS in the Middle Euphrates River Valley

(CNN) Days after a Russian warplane dropped bombs near US troops in Syria, generals from the Russian armed forces and US-led military coalition fighting ISIS held a rare "face-to-face meeting" at an undisclosed location in the region, a spokesman for the US-led coalition said Thursday.

Russian and coalition generals in the region held the meeting in the last couple of days to discuss de-confliction, US Army Col. Ryan Dillon told reporters. The first-of-its-kind meeting was held "at the general officer level," he said, but he did not disclose the names of the participants or the meeting's location, saying there "may be follow-up meetings."

The coalition "will continue to de-conflict with the Russians at every level to ensure that we remain focused on fighting ISIS, all while protecting coalition and our partner forces," Dillon said.

US troops were present when Russian warplanes bombed US-backed anti-ISIS fighters in Syria on Saturday. No US forces were injured, but several local allies were wounded in the attack.

The news of the meeting comes as the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a warning Thursday that its forces would retaliate against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and their US military advisers should any of their forces accompanying Syrian regime troops come under attack. The ministry said that already "the Syrian Democratic Forces and US Special Operations Forces have twice targeted Syrian troops with mortars and rocket artillery."

