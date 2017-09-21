Story highlights The event will be held weather permitting

Michelle Obama championed the White House vegetable garden

(CNN) Melania Trump will, weather permitting, have her first event at the White House Kitchen Garden on Friday, eight months into her role as first lady.

In October of last year, Michelle Obama quite literally cemented the garden's position as a fixture of her own tenure, holding a ceremony to unveil a more permanent structure around the garden. A dedication etched in stone reads: "White House Kitchen Garden, established in 2009 by First Lady Michelle Obama with the hope of growing a healthier nation for our children."

A new seating area and wooden structure were also added then. In remarks at the unveiling, Obama sent a hopeful message to whomever followed in her place.

"I take great pride in knowing that this little garden will live on as a symbol of the hopes and dreams we all hold of growing a healthier nation for our children. I am hopeful that future first families will cherish this garden like we have," Obama had said.

It appears Melania Trump will be doing just that. The first lady will host "a local children's group" at a garden event Friday at noon, East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

Read More