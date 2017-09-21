Story highlights Statement was written by Kim Jong Un, according to North Korean state media

US President Trump threatened to destroy North Korea

(CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says US President Donald Trump's remarks to the United Nations threatening the hermit country reflect "mentally deranged behavior," according to a statement released by North Korea's state-run news agency, KCNA.

In the statement, which was written in the first person, Kim says North Korea will make the US leader "pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK."

"I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue," Kim said. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire."

Dotard is slang in Korean for an old person.

In his first address to the United Nations as President, Trump said that the US would "totally destroy" North Korea if the US was forced to defend its allies, a warning seen as unprecedented for a US president delivering an address to the world's leaders and top diplomats.