North Korea's Kim: Trump 'will pay dearly' for comments at UN

(CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says President Donald Trump's remarks to the United Nations threatening the hermit country reflect "mentally deranged behavior," according to a statement released by North Korea's news agency, KCNA.

In the statement, Kim says North Korea will make the US leader "pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK."

Kim also states that North Korea will consider countermeasures because "Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world."

The release of Kim's statement comes after North Korea's foreign minister delivered a scornful response to Trump's threat, likening it to the sound of "a dog barking."

Ri Yong Ho, who is in the US for the United Nations General Assembly, said he "felt sorry" for the President's advisers after a fiery speech to the UN on Tuesday.

