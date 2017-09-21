Story highlights CBP told investigators the "personnel costs" for its team totals $700,000 a year

Protecting government officials costs have ballooned under Trump

(CNN) The Homeland Security inspector general on Thursday dinged Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection for operating unauthorized, expensive protection details for its chiefs.

The details, a practice since 2014, appear to be "more related to executive convenience and status than protection," the inspector general report reads

The security arrangement isn't cheap, either. CBP told investigators the "personnel costs" alone for its team totals $700,000 per year. When other costs -- like travel, vehicles and "operational expenses" -- are factored in, the inspector general concluded the "true annual cost of each detail could exceed $1 million."

"The current situation is based on questionable legal authority and invites abuse," the report read.

The report suggests the agencies may be allowed to temporarily protect top officials who face an "immediate, direct threat." But it says no authorization exists for a permanent security detail that operates "regardless of whether specific, credible threats exist."

