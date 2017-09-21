McMaster: Iran deal fundamentally flawed

Story highlights "We've taken a holistic look at this," McMaster said

Trump said he's decided on the deal

Washington (CNN) National security adviser H.R. McMaster called the Iran deal "fundamentally flawed" Thursday, adding that the White House is concerned with what to do about Iran's "destabilizing behavior."

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day," McMaster, who was speaking right before President Donald Trump announced that he plans to unveil new sanctions on North Korea, also said the US has options in dealing with the rogue regime.

"It gave the Iranian regime all the benefits upfront," he said. "And then the incompleteness of the deal ... which really could give the regime cover to advance a nuclear program."

He said Trump is looking at the entire situation in Iran, not just its nuclear program, when deciding on the deal.

"We've taken a holistic look at this," McMaster said. "What's different about the President's approach is he didn't just look at the Iran deal -- he placed his decision on the Iran deal on broad context of how we protect American citizens, American interests, how we protect our allies and partners from Iran's broad range of destabilizing behavior."

Read More