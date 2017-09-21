Story highlights Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy want to repeal and replace Obamacare

Sen. Bernie Sanders has unveiled his own 'Medicare for all' proposal

(CNN) CNN will host a town hall with Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, who will be debating health care with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar on Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate the 90-minute live event from Washington.

According to the chamber's parliamentarian, senators only have until the end of the month to pass a bill with just 51 votes under the procedure known as reconciliation, and the Senate's latest push isn't all that different than the one that ultimately resulted in a health care bill being passed in the House.

As of Thursday, it's not clear whether there are enough Republican votes to advance the Graham-Cassidy proposal, a health care bill that was released a week ago and would repeal the individual and employer mandates and turn the federal funding for Medicaid expansion and the subsidies into a block grant program.

