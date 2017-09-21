Trump sets new sanctions on North Korea

Story highlights "We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea," Trump said

Trump unveiled the sanctions during a midday working lunch

New York (CNN) President Donald Trump announced a new set of sanctions on North Korea Thursday and praised China for taking action to limit financial transactions with the isolated communist nation.

The effort to project forward momentum in his bid to isolate Pyongyang came at the end of Trump's four-day visit to the United Nations General Assembly, where the crisis has taken prominence in rapid-pace meetings with more than a dozen world leaders.

Trump indicated ahead of talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts that China's leader Xi Jinping -- who was not present -- had told financial institutions to stop dealing with North Korea.

The step would amount to major progress in US efforts to cut off support for Pyongyang as punishment for its nuclear provocations.

"It is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal rogue regime," Trump said at the start of the talks, held at a hotel in New York, adding he was calling for "complete denuclearization" in North Korea.

