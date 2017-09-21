Trump sets new sanctions on North Korea

Story highlights "We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea," Trump said

Trump plans to unveil the sanctions during a midday working lunch

New York (CNN) President Donald Trump announced a new set of sanctions on North Korea Thursday, saying the executive action would target individuals and companies that engage in finance and trade with the isolated communist nation.

"It is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal rogue regime," Trump said ahead of a working lunch with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

The executive order Trump inked just ahead of the lunch enhances US Treasury Department authorities to target individuals who provide goods, services or technology to North Korea, Trump said.

He said the order would also allow the US to identify new industries -- including textiles, fishing and manufacturing -- as potential targets for future actions.

"Tolerance for this disgraceful practice must end now," he said of providing resources to North Korea.

Read More