Former NFL star training to be an FBI agent

Story highlights Charles Tillman is a two-time Pro Bowl player

He spent 12 seasons with the Chicago Bears

(CNN) As one of the best cornerbacks in the history of the Chicago Bears, former NFL star Charles "Peanut" Tillman, spent many years doing agility drills, tackling training and footwork practice. Now, the two-time Pro Bowl player is working on firearms training, interrogation skills and investigative techniques.

Tillman is training to become an FBI agent, according to two law enforcement sources.

Tillman spent 12 seasons with the Bears and finished out his NFL career helping the Carolina Panthers make it to Super Bowl 50 last year. Now, he will have his mettle tested during the FBI's 20-week training program in Quantico, Virginia.

At 36 years old, Tillman is nearing the end of the fourth quarter when it comes to the FBI's age limit for trainees. New special agents must be appointed before their 37th birthday. Tillman turns 37 in February.

Read More