DeVos travels on her own private plane, but pays for it

Washington (CNN) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos uses her own private plane for work trips and pays for it herself, her office said Thursday.

In contrast, DeVos travels on a personally owned aircraft, accompanied by her security detail and, whenever possible, additional support staff, at no cost to US taxpayers, Education Department spokesperson Liz Hill told CNN.

DeVos "neither seeks, nor accepts, any reimbursement for her flights, nor for any additional official travel-related expenses, such as lodging and per diem, even though she is entitled to such reimbursement under government travel regulations," Hill said.

She added that DeVos is "fully committed to being a faithful steward of taxpayer dollars."

Speaking on background, an Education Department official told CNN that all of DeVos' travel is in accordance with the Department of Education's ethics guidance and governmental travel regulations.