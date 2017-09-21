Puerto Rico's other big problem? Congress

Story highlights Errol Louis: Hurricanes expose the long ignored financial and infrastructure problems

People in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands are fellow citizens who need support, he says

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The devastation brought about by this hurricane season creates a new set of headaches for President Donald Trump and an already overwhelmed Congress -- and underscores the urgent need to resolve the financial crisis that had battered Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands before the recent storms and floods arrived.

The President and Congress can no longer ignore their duty to rescue millions of Americans living in our tropical territories. The standard range of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other disaster recovery programs will cover a good chunk of the storm damage , but the need for financial rebuilding is every bit as necessary as the new homes, roads and power grid the islands need.

It's hard to overstate the depths of the pre-hurricane human and financial crises that had already embroiled Puerto Rico.

This month's storms came roughly four months after the island filed for bankruptcy protection -- no longer able to pay its $123 billion in pension obligations and bond debt. That roughly comes out to $34,000 owed for each of the island's 3.4 million citizens.

The island's economy isn't likely to generate the tax revenue needed to pay these massive bills. Puerto Rico's 44% poverty rate is more than double that of Mississippi, the poorest state in the union.

Read More