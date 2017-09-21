Story highlights Timothy Jost: Senate GOP is taking one more run at passing strictly partisan measure to repeal Obamacare, over Democratic opposition

Here are six things you should know about it, beginning with its dumping the problem of providing health care onto the states, he says

Timothy Jost is an emeritus professor of law at Washington and Lee University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Just when we thought that the Senate was ready to move on to a bipartisan effort to stabilize health insurance markets, Senate Republicans have decided to take one more run at passing a strictly partisan measure to repeal and replace Obamacare over Democratic opposition.

Considering the vast affect it would have, the Graham-Cassidy bill has received very little attention until the last week, and remains a mystery to most Americans. Here are six things you should know about it:

Timothy Jost

1) It passes the buck on health care reform from the national to the state governments

Since Republican senators have been unable to decide what role the national government should play in making health care affordable and accessible for low- and moderate-income Americans, they are poised to adopt a bill that would simply dump the whole problem on the states.

2) It does nothing to stabilize health insurance markets in the short term