Story highlights Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas chase $10 million bonus

Pair have been friends since they were 13

Spieth leads rankings ahead of season finale

(CNN) They holiday together, share houses during tournaments, and have known each other since they were kids -- now Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will scrap it out for a $10 million payout in US golf's season finale.

The best friends head into the Tour Championship in Atlanta ranked first and second in the race for the PGA Tour's season-long FedEx Cup.

But despite the bumper jackpot on offer for the winner of the overall FedEx standings, they say it is not the big bucks that motivate them.

Justin and Jordan.



From minors to majors. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/vmcZX4b6BX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 13, 2017

"We don't do this for the money," Thomas, 24, told CNN World Sport. "It's just an added bonus. This is what we love -- we turned pro and left college early to try to win tournaments, win majors, win FedEx Cups."

The pair have certainly enjoyed incredible success this season. Thomas has five victories to his name, including his first major title at the US PGA Championship, while Spieth clinched the third major of his career at the Open at Royal Birkdale in July.