(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May will seek to kick start the faltering Brexit negotiations on Friday with a proposal for a transitional deal that will cost the UK billions of euros.

May will outline her plans in a speech in Florence, Italy, in which she is likely to commit Britain to continue paying into the European Union budget in return for continued access to its tariff-free market for a limited period, according to multiple British media reports.

She will argue that Britain would be able to use the transitional period -- likely to be about two years -- to strike trade deals with other nations, avoiding the "cliff-edge" Brexit that UK businesses fear. The UK currently pays about 10 billion euros (about $12 million) each year.

May hopes that her speech will satisfy demands from the European Union for clarity on Britain's position, as well as placating the "hard-Brexit" wing of her Conservative Party, who are adamantly opposed to any arrangement that looks like ongoing EU membership in all but name.

'Bold new partnership'

