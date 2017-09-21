London (CNN) British police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with last week's attack on the London Underground at Parsons Green station, bringing the number held to six.

The teen was taken into custody after detectives executed a warrant at an address in Thornton Heath, south London, early on Thursday.

Search operations were continung on Thursday at five properties, including the address where the teen was arrested overnight.

An improvised bomb detonated on a busy commuter train last Friday during the morning rush hour as as it pulled into Parsons Green, injuring 30 people. It appeared only to have partially detonated.

"This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday. We now have six men in custody and searches are continuing at five addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack," said Cmdr. Dean Haydon, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, who said the searches could go on for "some days."

