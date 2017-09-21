Salma Hayek rallies for Mexico earthquake relief

(CNN) Salma Hayek is doing her part to gather donations for earthquake relief in Mexico.

The actress, a native of Mexico, said in an emotional plea on Instagram that she "has lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude," having experienced the 1985 earthquake that devastated the region.

Hayek said "a lot of friends died" in that event, including "an uncle that was very, very close to me."

She called the experience "horrific."

Hayek has started a Crowdrise campaign to "help the families that are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico." As of publication, her effort has raised almost $275,000. Hayek had said she would match the first $100,000.