Demi Lovato is not revealing her sexuality

Story highlights
- Singer says to watch her documentary if you want to know
- Responding to critical tweet, Lovato says, "I don't owe anybody anything"
(CNN)Demi Lovato is so "Confident" that she doesn't feel like she needs labels.
The singer is pushing back on inquiries about her sexuality, tweeting she doesn't "owe anybody anything."
In a recent interview with PrideSource.com, Lovato talked about her song "Cool for the Summer," which she said she intended as "just fun and bi-curiosity."
She also discussed why she doesn't speak about her sexuality.
"I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is," she said. "I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about.
"I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music."
Instead, Lovato advised fans to watch her YouTube documentary, "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated."
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer reiterated her position in a series of tweets Wednesday after a fan tweeted, "I love Demi Lovato, but her reason for refusing to talk about her sexuality is total bulls***."
"Expectant and rude," Lovato tweeted back. "Watch my documentary and chill out."
The singer then said, "Just because (I) refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in," before adding, "If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything."
Lovato's documentary is set to debut October 12.