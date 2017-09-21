How Cher stays fabulous at 71 years old

Breaking News

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:37 AM ET, Thu September 21, 2017

Cher takes a promotional photo for "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" in 1972.
Cher, who was born Cherilyn Sarkisian in 1946, became a household name in the 1960s. She and her husband, Sonny Bono, had a No. 1 song with "I Got You, Babe." The two divorced in 1975 but would still work together on television.
Throughout her career, Cher has always been known for her flamboyant fashion. Here, she wears a feathered headdress for "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" in 1972.
Cher wears an Asian-styled headdress and a sleeveless satin top for her show in 1972.
Cher sings in a cloud of fog during her show in 1972.
In 1974, Cher performs as ringmaster on the opening day of the Ringling Bros. Circus in Inglewood, California.
Cher, in character for her show, tours Liberace's mansion in 1974.
During her career, Cher has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award.
Cher models Bob Mackie fashion in 1978.
Cher wears another Bob Mackie creation in 1978.
Cher poses for the cover of her album "Prisoner" in 1979.
Cher poses during a photo shoot in 1984.
Between 1965 and 1999, Cher had five No. 1 hits -- four as a solo artist and one with Sonny Bono.
Cher attends the Academy Awards in 1986. In 1988, she won the best actress Oscar for her role in "Moonstruck." Other films she has starred in include "Mask," "Silkwood" and "The Witches of Eastwick."
Cher poses with actor Bob Hoskins to promote their 1990 film "Mermaids."
Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman attend the Academy Awards together in 1998. Allman is the son of musician Gregg Allman, who Cher was married to from 1975-1979. Cher also has a son, Chaz, from her marriage to Sonny Bono.
At the turn of the century, Cher's "Believe" won a Grammy Award for best dance recording.
Cher performs in 2005 during "Living Proof: The Farewell Tour."
Cher speaks on stage at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Cher performs during her "Dressed To Kill Tour" in 2014.
Cher attends the Met Gala in New York in 2015.
  Cher said she's no longer 106 lbs
  The secret to her flat abs are daily planks

(CNN)Even if she wanted to, Cher says she couldn't fit into some of her most famous outfits.

The superstar talked to People about her physique and beauty secrets, and said she keeps her costumes in a special temperature-controlled unit to preserve them.
Wearing them again isn't really an option now, she said, because she's no longer the same size.
    "I don't plan to re-wear them, but also my whole life I was 106 pounds, and I haven't been that in a million years," she said. "I can't really get into most of them. There's a big difference between 106 and 126."
    That's right. Cher has gained a whopping 20 lbs.
    At 71, the legendary star is still in great shape and says she stays that way with the help of daily planks, which she can do for three to five minutes.
    She also has a surprising skin care routine for someone so famous.
    "I have a friend, her name is Dr. Barbara Sturm, and she makes an eye cream and face wash that I love," Cher said. "I love Jan Marini products too. I also have Proactiv products that I love."
    When it comes to style and fashion, the singer enjoys seeing that the younger generation, including Kim Kardashian West, have adopted her trademark straight, with a part down the middle hairstyle that she used to sport.
    Her own at-home look these days includes sweat pants and her hair in a bun, she said.
    Cher's only fashion rule is simple: "Be who you are."
    "When Sonny [Bono] and I first started, we were wearing clothes that no one was wearing and that got us into trouble," she said. "People thought we were freaks. There's a penalty when you're the first to try something different."
    As for her favorite look, Cher said she'd have to go with one of the most buzzed about -- her sheer, middriff-baring Bob Mackie creation at the 1986 Academy Awards.
    "It was just crazy, but I was so in love with it. It was this huge black feather Mohawk," she said. "I mean I love that outfit so much. It was so beautiful. If you saw that outfit in person it was just amazing."