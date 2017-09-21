How Cher stays fabulous at 71 years old

(CNN) Even if she wanted to, Cher says she couldn't fit into some of her most famous outfits.

Wearing them again isn't really an option now, she said, because she's no longer the same size.

"I don't plan to re-wear them, but also my whole life I was 106 pounds, and I haven't been that in a million years," she said. "I can't really get into most of them. There's a big difference between 106 and 126."

That's right. Cher has gained a whopping 20 lbs.

At 71, the legendary star is still in great shape and says she stays that way with the help of daily planks, which she can do for three to five minutes.

She also has a surprising skin care routine for someone so famous.

"I have a friend, her name is Dr. Barbara Sturm, and she makes an eye cream and face wash that I love," Cher said. "I love Jan Marini products too. I also have Proactiv products that I love."

When it comes to style and fashion, the singer enjoys seeing that the younger generation, including Kim Kardashian West, have adopted her trademark straight, with a part down the middle hairstyle that she used to sport.

Her own at-home look these days includes sweat pants and her hair in a bun, she said.

Cher's only fashion rule is simple: "Be who you are."

"When Sonny [Bono] and I first started, we were wearing clothes that no one was wearing and that got us into trouble," she said. "People thought we were freaks. There's a penalty when you're the first to try something different."

As for her favorite look, Cher said she'd have to go with one of the most buzzed about -- her sheer, middriff-baring Bob Mackie creation at the 1986 Academy Awards.

"It was just crazy, but I was so in love with it. It was this huge black feather Mohawk," she said. "I mean I love that outfit so much. It was so beautiful. If you saw that outfit in person it was just amazing."