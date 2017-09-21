Breaking News

The winner of 'America's Got Talent' is ...

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:04 AM ET, Thu September 21, 2017

12-year-old stuns with ventriloquist act
12-year-old stuns with ventriloquist act

    12-year-old stuns with ventriloquist act

12-year-old stuns with ventriloquist act 01:01

Story highlights

  • Two youngsters were the finalists
  • The winner took home $1 million

(CNN)It came down to the Battle of the Preteens on Wednesday's finale of "America's Got Talent."

In the end, Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old singing ventriloquist, won season 12 over singer Angelica Hale, who's 10.
Farmer promptly burst into tears as she held her puppet, Petunia.
    The Oklahoma City youngster won the $1 million prize and a headlining appearance at a Las Vegas show.
    Hale, who was also a fan favorite with her story of overcoming a serious illness, congratulated Farmer on Instagram.
    "Tears of joy!! Congratulations @itsdarcilynne," the caption of a photo featuring a crying Hale and her father read. "I (heart) U!"

    Tears of joy!! Congratulations @itsdarcilynne I ❤️U! #AGT @agt #AGTFinale

    A post shared by Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) on

    The finale was a star-studded one, including an appearance by singer Kelly Clarkson, who sang her hit "Stronger" with Hale and fellow contestant Kechi Okwuchi, a plane crash survivor who suffered burns over most of her body.
    Illuminated dance troupe Light Balance came in third in the competition.