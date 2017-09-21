CNN 10 - September 22, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

September 22, 2017

This Friday, our down-the-middle explanation of a Republican plan to repeal and replace a U.S. health care law is followed by an examination of health care in America. We're also bringing you up to speed on the path and effects of Hurricane Maria. And after a random segment about "nightingale floors," we're discussing a random occurrence of a not-quite-driverless van in Virginia.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. How many members of the United Nations are part of the organization's General Assembly, which is holding its annual meeting in New York City?

Read More