CNN 10 - September 22, 2017

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
September 22, 2017
This Friday, our down-the-middle explanation of a Republican plan to repeal and replace a U.S. health care law is followed by an examination of health care in America. We're also bringing you up to speed on the path and effects of Hurricane Maria. And after a random segment about "nightingale floors," we're discussing a random occurrence of a not-quite-driverless van in Virginia.
WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ
1. How many members of the United Nations are part of the organization's General Assembly, which is holding its annual meeting in New York City?
2. What historic, U.S. event took place on September 17, 1787?
3. Name the Atlantic hurricane that roared across the Caribbean this week.
4. Prior to this week's storm, how many years has it been since a Category 4 hurricane directly struck the island of Puerto Rico?
5. In what sport do more concussions occur than in any other sport in the U.S.?
6. What was the magnitude of the relatively shallow earthquake that struck Mexico on Tuesday, causing damage hundreds of miles away?
7. Including this week's address, how many times has U.S. President Donald Trump spoken at the United Nations General Assembly?
8. By what famous river is the Egyptian city of Luxor, where a tomb that's believed to be 3,500 years old was recently discovered?
9. What percentage of Puerto Rico's population lost electricity when a hurricane struck this week?
10. U.S. Republican senators recently unveiled the Graham-Cassidy plan to repeal and replace what 2010 health care law?
TRANSCRIPT
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10