(CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in told the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday that his country did not want to see the "collapse" of North Korea and urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program.

Despite North Korea's "flagrant violations," the South Korean government and the international community are making every effort to resolve the situation peacefully, he said.

"We do not desire the collapse of North Korea," Moon said. "We will not seek reunification by absorption or artificial means. If North Korea makes a decision even now to stand on the right side of history, we are ready to assist North Korea together with the international community."

Moon said he highly appreciated the recent UN Security Council resolutions against North Korean's "provocations" and said the body's swift action showed the international community was "collectively outraged" by Pyongyang's actions.