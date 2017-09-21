Bangladeshi prime minister condemns Myanmar over Rohingya treatment

Story highlights Bangladeshi PM calls displaced Rohingya sheltering in her country "hungry, distressed, and hopeless"

Leader says that neighboring Myanmar is seeding its border with landmines to prevent Rohingya returning

(CNN) The Bangladeshi Prime Minister has delivered a sharp judgment on neighboring Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya Muslims, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled across the border to Bangladesh in recent weeks to escape violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

Addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA) late Thursday, Bangladesh's leader, Sheikh Hasina, said she did so with a "heavy heart."

"I have come here just after seeing the hungry, distressed, and hopeless Rohingyas from Myanmar," she said from the podium.

"We are currently sheltering over 800,000 forcibly displaced Rohingyas from the Rakhine State of Myanmar."

Myanmar considers the Rohingya illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite the fact that many Rohingya families have lived in Rakhine for generations. Bangladesh considers them Burmese. As a result, they are stateless.