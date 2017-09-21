How 98 Wireless brought European living to the heart of Bangkok

Story highlights 98 Wireless is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Bangkok.

It is designed in the neoclassical Beaux-Arts style popularized in the 1800s in Europe.

The uber luxurious interiors and mod-cons target Bangkok's affluent elite.

(CNN) Wireless Road is one of the most desirable addresses in Bangkok.

In the heart of the Thai capital's downtown district, foreign embassies, five-star hotels and upmarket malls line the leafy nearby streets, while Lumpini Park, the area's largest green space, provides precious escape from the congested city's traffic.

Modern high-rises dominate the skyline, though perhaps none rival 98 Wireless, a new residential project by one of Thailand's biggest property developers, Sansiri.

Priced at $17,576 per square meter, its units are currently among the most expensive in Bangkok, and certainly some of the most luxurious.

Ralph Lauren crystal chandeliers, butlers, private elevators for each unit, and a chauffeured Bentley limousine service are all part of the package.

