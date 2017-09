(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

US announces North Korea sanctions

President Trump ordered new economic sanctions on North Korea after the country's continued nuclear provocations. Trump made the announcement at the end of his four-day visit to the United Nations General Assembly, and he also praised China for limiting financial transactions with North Korea, calling it a " tremendous move ."

Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico in the dark

The whole island is expected to be powerless for months after the storm , and in just the past 24 hours Maria dumped 30 inches of rain on parts of Puerto Rico. The storm also killed at least 15 people on the island of Dominica.

GOP's last shot to repeal Obamacare



Republicans are scrambling to pass the Graham-Cassidy bill with just 51 votes before the deadline at end of the month. The bill loosens Obamacare's rules that protect people with pre-existing conditions

In other news