(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
US announces North Korea sanctions
President Trump ordered new economic sanctions on North Korea after the country's continued nuclear provocations. Trump made the announcement at the end of his four-day visit to the United Nations General Assembly, and he also praised China for limiting financial transactions with North Korea, calling it a "tremendous move."
Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico in the dark
The whole island is expected to be powerless for months after the storm, and in just the past 24 hours Maria dumped 30 inches of rain on parts of Puerto Rico. The storm also killed at least 15 people on the island of Dominica.
GOP's last shot to repeal Obamacare
Republicans are scrambling to pass the Graham-Cassidy bill with just 51 votes before the deadline at end of the month. The bill loosens Obamacare's rules that protect people with pre-existing conditions.
In other news
-- Roy Moore, a Republican US Senate candidate in Alabama, said in a 2005 interview that he believes "homosexual conduct" should be illegal, a CNN investigation reported.
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller has requested documents related to two firings at the White House, sources tell CNN.
-- Rescue efforts continued in Mexico with a search at a collapsed elementary school in an urgent attempt to find a 12-year-girl. Tuesday's earthquake trapped her and killed at least 250 people. Read how the community responded in solidarity.
-- The world's richest woman, Liliane Bettencourt, has died, her family said.
-- Bloomberg will launch a new Arabic television and radio network known as Al Arabiya.
-- Throwback Thursday: Late legend Frank Zappa is set to rock out via live music hologram.
